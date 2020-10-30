Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20
OA-BCIG 41, Western Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14
South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7
Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17
Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23
West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Camanche 35, Tipton 29
Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0
Solon 37, Independence 21
Waukon 46, Monticello 14
West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14
West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0
West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Grinnell 6, Pella 0
Harlan 49, Carlisle 42
Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14
Class 4A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12
Iowa City West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24
Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6
Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7
Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0
Waukee 50, Indianola 28
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Janesville 66, New London 22
Montezuma 56, B-G-M 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13
Class A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8
West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
