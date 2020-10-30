 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:06 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20

OA-BCIG 41, Western Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Camanche 35, Tipton 29

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

Solon 37, Independence 21

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Harlan 49, Carlisle 42

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14

Class 4A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12

Iowa City West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0

Waukee 50, Indianola 28

Class 8-Player State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Janesville 66, New London 22

Montezuma 56, B-G-M 14

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Class A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content