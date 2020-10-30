German GDP saw 8.2% bounce-back in third quarter

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures released Friday show the German economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, when the country was hit by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s Federal Statistical Office said the country’s gross domestic product grew by 8.2% from July to September compared to the second quarter. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the data was better than predicted and the government now expects a full-year decline in GDP of 5.5%. The government’s forecast in September had been for a 5.8% drop. Altmaier said officials expect the economy to have recovered from the impact of the pandemic by 2022.