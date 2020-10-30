Head of church in Montenegro dies after COVID-19 infection

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, which led months of protests against the small Balkan state’s pro-Western government, has died in hospital after contracting the coronavirus. The church said the 82-year-old Bishop Amfilohije died from pneumonia on Friday. He had been taken to a hospital in the capital, Podgorica, earlier in October after testing positive for the virus. Ahead of a parliamentary election in August, followers of the Serbian Church led by Amfilohije staged months of protests against a property law adopted by the country’s parliament in December.