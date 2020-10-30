IDPH Director: Region 3, Quincy, West Central Illinois, could see a hospital bed shortage in as little as 2 weeks

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported on Friday that Region 3 and 6 could see a shortage of hospital beds in as little as two to four weeks.

Dr. Ezike made the announcement during Gov. Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing.

According to Dr. Ezike, regions 1 through 6 are seeing hospitalizations at their peak levels of what they saw during the first wave of COVID-19.

"We are already seeing numbers that (Region 1 through 6) hospitals saw at their highest point of wave one and we are not at the peak (of wave 2) now," said Dr. Ezike. "We are getting into territory that most of these hospital have never seen before."

She specifically called out regions 3 and 6 as being concerns.

Dr. Ezike added that IDPH has been in contact with local hospital leadership to discuss plans for these shortages.

On Friday the Adams County COVID-19 dashboard showed hospital bed availability in Adams County was at 15%.

According to the IDPH measurements, hospital bed availability below 15% flags a Yellow warning level.