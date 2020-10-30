Jets likely without receivers Perriman, Crowder for Chiefs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are likely to be without their top two wide receivers when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase ruled out Breshad Perriman before practice Friday because the receiver remains in concussion protocol after his injury late in the Jets’ 18-10 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. Gase says it is “not looking great” for leading receiver Jamison Crowder to play because of a groin injury that also kept him out last week. The coach adds that starting safety Bradley McDougald and linebacker Blake Cashman are both out against the Chiefs.