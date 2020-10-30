Jon Lester option declined by Cubs, lefty becomes free agent

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester’s $25 million mutual option for 2021 was declined by the Chicago Cubs, completing a $155 million, six-year contract and allowing the 36-year-old left-hander to become a free agent. Lester is owed a $10 million buyout: $2 million on each Dec. 31 from 2022 through 2026. Lester was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts this year with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks. He earned a prorated $5,555,556 from his scheduled $15 million salary. Chicago also claimed infielder Max Schrock off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and assigned left-hander Rex Brothers outright to Triple-A Iowa.