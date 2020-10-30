Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when police smashed car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials plan to release the police body camera footage Wednesday of the encounter that led officers to fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr., the latest in a line of police killings of Black people to roil the U.S. this year. The announcement came as National Guard soldiers arrived in town Friday to help control the unrest and monitor the contentious election Tuesday. The city has meanwhile reinstated an overnight curfew. And new details are emerging about a harrowing video that shows police smashing in the windows of a vehicle driven by a Black woman who found herself trapped during the demonstrations with her toddler in a rear car seat.