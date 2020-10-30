Missouri deaths investigated as possible murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people earlier this month in a southwest Missouri home as a possible murder-suicide. The Springfield News-Leader reports that a search warrant shows that Greene County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Oct. 11 to a home southwest of the Springfield city limits when a neighbor became concerned. The home’s garage door was open, the dogs were barking and the mother and son who lived there were unreachable. A man and woman were found dead inside the home. Deputy Jason Winston, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Thursday that the case is still active but it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.