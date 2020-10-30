Missouri man accused of shooting at police during chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suspect in a Jefferson County bank robbery has been arrested after police say led officers on a chase, fired a gun at them and forced his way at gunpoint into a woman’s home. Television station KMOV reports that the incident began Wednesday morning following a bank robbery in Shady Valley. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a chase ensued when they tried to stop a car driven by 27-year-old Cameron Thomas, of Florissant, suspected in the robbery. Officials say Thomas later fled the car on foot, exchanging gunfire with police. Officials say Thomas forced his way into a woman’s apartment at gunpoint and was later found by SWAT officers hiding in the apartment.