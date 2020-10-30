Nashville SC brings strong defensive play into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Fire (5-9-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts Chicago on a defensive hot streak after allowing only seven goals over the last 10 games.

Nashville SC is 4-4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Nashville SC is the league leader conceding only 18 goals.

The Fire are 3-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 0-5-1 when it records a single goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Leal has three goals and three assists for Nashville SC. Daniel Rios has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

Robert Beric has 10 goals and one assist for Chicago this year. Fabian Herbers has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-3-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Hany Mukhtar (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.