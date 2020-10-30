Never flagged as a danger, Nice attacker traveled unimpeded

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The 21-year-old Tunisian behind the attack that killed three in a Nice, France church had small-time run-ins with the law as a teen, but nothing that alerted Tunisian authorities to possible extremist leanings. That missing red flag meant that when he eventually was served an expulsion order from Italy, which he reached illegally by boat, he was basically free to go, traveling apparently unimpeded to France. Italy’s interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, told The Associated Press that without red flags, Italy’s overburdened repatriation centers had no place for him, despite agreements with Tunisia governing the return of citizens who don’t qualify for asylum.