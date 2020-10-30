Police: Woman dies nearly 2 weeks after hit-and-run crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a woman has died in a hospital nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run crash at an intersection in the far north end of St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Melissa Bassett, of St. Louis, was driving a car in the city’s Baden neighborhood just after midnight on Oct. 16 when another car hit hers. Police say the second car was speeding when it hit Bassett’s as she tried to turn left. Police say she was thrown from the car, and the driver and a passenger of the other car ran from the scene. Bassett died Thursday at a hospital from her injuries.