Puerto Rico debt restructuring hits snag in public clash

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A plan to pull Puerto Rico out of a type of bankruptcy by 2021 has hit a major obstacle after a new member that U.S. President Donald Trump appointed to a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances rejected the immediate filing of a debt restructuring proposal. Justin Peterson, who once advised creditors in financial disputes involving Puerto Rico and Argentina, abruptly dropped out of the board’s public meeting on Friday. The move left members without a quorum to approve the proposal. The other board members said they could not move forward with the plan without Peterson’s vote or unless new members are appointed to fill the three remaining vacancies on the seven-member board.