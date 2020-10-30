Region 2, including McDonough County, hits 7-day positivity rate of 8%

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a 7-day positivity rate of 8.5% for Region 2 on Friday.

The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed in an area that have returned positive and is used to gauge the spread of COVID-19 regardless of how may tests are performed.

It is also one of the factors IDPH uses to signify a potential resurgence and determine the need for additional mitigation measures in a region.

Friday's report brings Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewll, Warren, and Woodford counties closer to being placed under state mitigation restrictions for COVID-19.

According to IDPH if a region has three consecutive days averaging greater than or equal to an 8% 7-day positivity rate, the region will be placed under restrictions.

This means if Region 2 maintains the 8% 7-day positivity rate for two more days, IDPH would likely place the region under mitigation restrictions.

Typically Gov. Pritzker would announce the restrictions a few days prior to them being implemented giving the region some time to prepare.

Currently Region 2 is the only region in Illinois not under mitigation restrictions.

It is expected that these mitigation measures would include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

For more information on Illinois regional COVID-19 resurgence criteria, click here.