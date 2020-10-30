Russia’s reputation, Olympic status on trial for doping

GENEVA (AP) — Russia’s status as an Olympic team and reputation as a serial cheater in international sports goes on trial next week. It’s the latest legal fallout from state-backed doping dating back several years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will start on Monday hearing four days of evidence and testimony about a manipulated database from the Moscow testing laboratory. The World Anti-Doping Agency wants them to ban Russia’s name, flag and anthem from the next two Olympics. Russian athletes would then compete only if not implicated in doping or cover-ups. Russia’s anti-doping agency denies wrongdoing. A verdict is not expected for at least several weeks.