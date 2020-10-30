Saints rule out wide receivers Thomas, Callaway vs Bears

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled our receivers Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway for Sunday’s game in Chicago. New Orleans also has listed reserve guard Nick Easton out for for a second straight game because of a concussion. Thomas, named AP 2019 Offensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL record with 149 catches in a season, is missing his sixth straight game because of a two separate injuries sandwiches around a one-game suspension.