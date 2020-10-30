Sweden charges 2 over Chechen critic hammer assault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish domestic security agency says two individuals have been charged with attempted murder and accessory to attempted murder in a February hammer attack on a blogger and critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The agency, known as SAPO, says “the attack is suspected to be linked to a regime in another country, the Russian republic of Chechnya.” The agency, known as SAPO, didn’t name the individuals but Sweden’s TT news agency reported that the two suspects are Russian nationals — a man and a woman. They allegedly assaulted Tumso Abdurachmanov on Feb. 26 in his home in Gavle, about 170 kilometers (106 miles miles) north of Stockholm.