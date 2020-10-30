Ten of 11 regions in Illinois will be under COVID-19 mitigations

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced new COVID-19 mitigations in Region 6; this marks 10 out of 11 regions will be under additional mitigations.

Region 6 includes: Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties.

The mitigations resemble the mitigations first announced other regions, so no indoor dining, no gatherings of more than 25 people and no bar service.

The mitigations in Region 6 start on Monday, November 2, or one day before the 2020 election.

These mitigations however do not apply to polling places or schools, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Mitigation measures taking effect November 2 in Region 6 include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.