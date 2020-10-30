Trick-or-treat goes on despite pandemic

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Trick-or-treating was already underway in parts of the Tri-States on Friday.

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said Macomb planned a two-day trick-or-treat event for this weekend.

However, he said this year looks different due to the pandemic.

Inman said he encourages all adults, kids, and people handing out candy, to mask up and social distance.

Trick-or-treaters WGEM news talked to said they were glad they could still have fun, and be safe.

"We are definitely wearing our masks when we go trick or treating this year," said Carrie Van Vleet. "We're going to friends' houses and people that we know for sure. We plan on social distancing, and hopefully, when we get home, I might sanitize the candy as well."

Trick-or-treating in Macomb continues on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.