Weinstein accuser who testified at his trial sues him

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who testified against disgraced and imprisoned Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against him to seek damages for lasting injuries. Miriam Haley, also known as Mimi Haleyi, brought the lawsuit Friday in Manhattan federal court. She sought unspecified damages for sexual attacks she described from the witness stand at Weinstein’s recent trial. The trial ended with Weinstein’s conviction. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Haley says she repeatedly told Weinstein no when he forcibly attacked her inside his apartment in July 2006. A Weinstein spokesperson said the lawsuit was more proof that accusers were making insincere claims at trial to pave the way for civil lawsuits.