WGEM.COM Exclusive: Hannibal Soccer Wins Regular Season Finale in OT, Stretches Win Streak to 10





Courtesy of: Thorn Compton (Sports Editor for the Quincy Herald-Whig)

Hannibal soccer head coach Eric Hill said Thursday night's matchup against Hickman High School would be one of the toughest challenges they faced all season.

It took the Pirates two overtimes and a shootout for them to get the second victory in program history and cap their regular season with a 10-game winning streak.

The (14-4) Pirate soccer club now looks toward the postseason where they will challenge (8-9) Marshall, a team they have defeated twice this season, on Monday.