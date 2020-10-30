WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Oct. 29) IHSA Sends Out Guidelines for Various Winter Sports Including Basketball And Culver-Stockton Head Coach Tom Sallay Preps For Sunday’s Battle Against William Penn

The IHSA distributed documentation out on-line on Thursday intended to provide guidance for schools conducting practices and hosting

games during the 2020-21 IHSA Basketball season.

The guidelines are intended to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets and potential for illness through safe practices such as social distancing, proper hygiene, and appropriate protective

equipment.

This is not an exhaustive list, and school officials may take additional measures based on requirements set forth by their school district and/or local health officials. Even with this guidance, there is still risk of transmitting illness at events such as basketball

practice and contests.

Additionally, with the changing nature of the circumstances surrounding

the COVID-19 pandemic, these guidelines may change.



Modified Season:

• On July 29, the IHSA Board of Directors modified the IHSA Boys' and Girls’ Basketball seasons along with all other sport seasons in response to the circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The modified boys and girls basketball season is as

follows:

• November 16 – Practice May Begin

• November 30 – First Contest may be played

• February 13 – End of Season

• Note: Avoid scheduling regular season games after February 6th to leave the week of

February 8-13 open for a post season event

• If your school had difficulty meeting the 6 contest requirement as outlined in IHSA Bylaws as a result of circumstances surrounding the pandemic, you may contact IHSA Executive Director, Craig Anderson (canderson@ihsa.org), to inquire about a waiver.

• Currently, State Series events are “To Be Determined” to ensure that the events can be conducted safely and in accordance with the Governor’s Restore Illinois Guidelines. The IHSA will make every effort to conduct some form of State Series event and will announce decisions made by the IHSA Board of Directors related to this as they become

available. That said, schools are encouraged to avoid scheduling regular season games after February 6th to leave the week of February 8-13 open for a post season event.

• Currently, live competition must only occur with schools in your IDPH COVID-19 region and conference schools.

• Basketball Teams still must follow IHSA By-laws 5.040 and 5.190 Contest Limitations.



Requirements and Consideration

• All guidelines of IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 must be adhered to.

Social distancing between individuals, not on the court, of at least 6 feet must be maintained at all times. Handshakes, fist bumps, hugging, etc. are not permissible at anytime.

Gym Capacity - Student participants, coaches, timers, paid/volunteer game officials, and media are considered a group of 50 people.



Spectators – Please see the Winter Sports Guidelines Cover page.

▪ Managers should work with their local health departments to consider whether spectators will be allowed or not

▪ If allowed, spectators must maintain social distance throughout the gym.

▪ Spectators must wear masks.

Tournaments at one Host Site –

• Multiple team events can be scheduled.

• Time for cleaning and sanitation of all used spaces and equipment must occur between games.

• Participating teams must also exit a facility before participating teams in a following game can enter a facility.

• All games must be played between schools from the same conference or COVID region.

• Indoor gatherings may not exceed 50 individuals. This total includes players, coaches, game officials, scorer’s table personnel, security/game management, cheerleaders, and fans.

o There are no exceptions to this gathering size.

• Team benches should be placed on the same side of the floor as the scorer’s table, if possible. If fans are allowed to attend any game, they should be seated opposite the bench area at least 30’ from the playing floor. If fans are allowed but, because of the

layout of the facility, cannot be seated opposite the bench area, they shall be at least 30’ away from the bench area.

• Team benches shall be spaced out to allow for appropriate distance between players and coaches (minimum of 6’ between individuals). This may require benches to extend into

the bleachers. Benches may extend beyond the baseline if space allows.

• Any basketball used as a part of warm-ups or game play must be cleaned and sanitized between uses.

o Game balls should not be used as a part of any warm-up.

o All balls should be cleaned and sanitized in a manner consistent with

guidelines provided by the manufacturer.

• All spaces and equipment (gym, chairs, scorer’s table, locker rooms, bleachers) must be cleaned and sanitized between games.

In college football news and notes, for just the second time in school history, Culver-Stockton will be involved in a game that will take place on a Sunday. The Wildcats last played on a Sunday on the college gridiron back in 2012. WGEM's Richard Denson recently had a chance to discuss this weekend's game with C-SC head coach Tom Sallay in Canton, Missouri.