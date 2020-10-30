 Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Oct. 30) “Sports Extra” High School Football Highlights From Week 1 Of Playoffs In Missouri

High School Football (Missouri)

"Football Friday Night" Scoreboard

(Week 1 Playoffs)

Highland 50

Clark County 52 (Will now play Palmyra)

South Shelby 14

Mark Twain 18 (Will now play Louisiana)

Clopton With Elsberry 12

Bowling Green 53 (Will now play Monroe City)

Knox County Eagles 6

Milan 44

Scotland County 12

Princeton With Mercer 40

Fulton 42

Mexico Bulldogs 59 (Will now play Hannibal)

Father Tolton Regional 6

Paris With Faith Walk 24

NAIA Volleyball

Culver-Stockton 0

Peru State College 3

NAIA Soccer

Evangel University 2

Culver-Stockton 0

