WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Oct. 30) “Sports Extra” High School Football Highlights From Week 1 Of Playoffs In Missouri
High School Football (Missouri)
"Football Friday Night" Scoreboard
(Week 1 Playoffs)
Highland 50
Clark County 52 (Will now play Palmyra)
South Shelby 14
Mark Twain 18 (Will now play Louisiana)
Clopton With Elsberry 12
Bowling Green 53 (Will now play Monroe City)
Knox County Eagles 6
Milan 44
Scotland County 12
Princeton With Mercer 40
Fulton 42
Mexico Bulldogs 59 (Will now play Hannibal)
Father Tolton Regional 6
Paris With Faith Walk 24
NAIA Volleyball
Culver-Stockton 0
Peru State College 3
NAIA Soccer
Evangel University 2
Culver-Stockton 0