Young hayrack crash victim released from hospital

A boy seriously hurt in last Saturday's fatal hayrack rollover crash in Hancock County, Illinois, was released from the hospital Friday afternoon.

The family of 10-year-old Jayce Philpott-Sparks announced on social media he was released around 1:00 p.m.

WGEM News talked with him, and his family, just before he left the hospital on Friday. They told us they're blown away with how fast he has recovered.

After the crash, Philpott-Sparks was taken to Iowa City for treatment after he suffered a punctured right lung, three broken ribs, torn ligaments in his neck and a fractured skull that required multiple transplants, plates and screws.

Tanya Philpott-Sparks said there were times she wasn't sure her son was going to make it.

"We spent the whole trip up expecting the worst, and definitely, once we heard the extent of his injuries," she said.

Due to the seriousness of his condition, she said Jayce went into surgery immediately around 1:00 on Sunday morning. It took surgeons four hours to fix him up.

Tanya said, as the week went on, he began to heal at a rapid pace. He started breathing on his own on Tuesday, walking on his own on Wednesday, and doing physical therapy on his own on Thursday.

"The doctors can't seem to explain his progress," she said. "It's been fantastic, he's done amazing."

She credits the outpouring of support and prayers.



"The overwhelming amount of prayer has been what has gotten us through," Tanya said.

Support for Jayce has even come from players on two of Jayce's favorite NFL teams.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lance Lenoir both sent videos wishing Jayce the best.

"I just want to let you know you will overcome this," Lenoir said. "You are strong, you're powerful, you're relentless and you're amazing."

"You're going to get back out there soon, and hopefully, score a lot of touchdowns for someone soon," Grier said.

Tanya said the videos are thanks to Coy Dorothy, Jayce's PE teacher at Warsaw Elementary, who has personal connections to the players.

"My PE teacher knows I really like the Panthers and the Cowboys," Jayce said.

A football player himself, Tanya said the messages made Jayce's day.

She said while there will be some lingering health issues to deal with, she's not worried as she recognizes the support behind the family.

