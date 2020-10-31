A closer look at the key congressional matchups in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — From Chicago’s suburbs to the southern tip of the state, Tuesday’s election will feature several closely watched congressional races in Illinois. Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in what is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the state. Also, for the first time in more than three decades there’ll be a new name in a congressional seat covering parts of Chicago’s southwest side and suburbs. Democrat Marie Newman and Republican Mike Fricilone are running to replace Rep. Dan Lipinski, an eight-term Democrat ousted in the primary.