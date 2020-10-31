Adams Co. announces two COVID-19 related deaths, 64 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as well as 64 new cases.

Officials said the victims were a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.

Adams County now has a total of 26 COVID-19 related deaths.

New confirmed cases reported:

1 female 0-9

4 males 10-19

4 females 10-19

5 males 20s

5 females 20s

5 males 30s

5 males 40s

6 females 40s

3 males 50s

6 females 50s

3 males 60s

7 females 60s

3 males 70s

1 female 70s

1 male 80s

3 females 80s

1 male 90s

1 female 90s

The Adams County Health Department is reporting 2,221 positive cases.

Currently there are 253 active cases.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is

13.25%.

At this time there are 41 individuals hospitalized in Adams County, with patients ages ranging from 30s to 90s.

Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.