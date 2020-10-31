Adams Co. announces two COVID-19 related deaths, 64 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as well as 64 new cases.
Officials said the victims were a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
Adams County now has a total of 26 COVID-19 related deaths.
New confirmed cases reported:
- 1 female 0-9
- 4 males 10-19
- 4 females 10-19
- 5 males 20s
- 5 females 20s
- 5 males 30s
- 5 males 40s
- 6 females 40s
- 3 males 50s
- 6 females 50s
- 3 males 60s
- 7 females 60s
- 3 males 70s
- 1 female 70s
- 1 male 80s
- 3 females 80s
- 1 male 90s
- 1 female 90s
The Adams County Health Department is reporting 2,221 positive cases.
Currently there are 253 active cases.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is
13.25%.
At this time there are 41 individuals hospitalized in Adams County, with patients ages ranging from 30s to 90s.
Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.