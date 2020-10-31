Boris Sekulic, Chicago Fire play Nashville to 1-1 tie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Boris Sekulic scored his second career MLS goal and the Chicago Fire played Nashville to a 1-1 tie. Sekulic, a 29-year-old defender in his first season with the Fire, took a pass from Mauricio Pineda and side-footer a roller inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Chicago, which is winless in its last four games, is one point ahead of Inter Miami for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Nashville’s Daniel Rios opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute.