Chicago details safety plan for potential election unrest

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say they are prepared for any civil unrest surrounding Halloween weekend or Tuesday’s election. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday that residents can expect to see more police in uniform and police vehicles parked close to commercial areas downtown and in Chicago neighborhoods starting this weekend. The 10-day strategy is similar to Chicago’s response following civil unrest this summer that included vandalism and burglaries of businesses downtown and in neighborhoods. Lightfoot said she’s hopeful that people will be peaceful if there are protests as election results are tallied and announced.