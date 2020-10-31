Dems keep focus on public lands despite GOP legislative win

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Democrats seeking to pick up senate seats in Montana and Colorado are falling back on a familiar political playbook in the U.S. West: Paint their opponents as a threat to the undeveloped public lands for which the two Rocky Mountain states are known. The first-term Republican incumbents in the contests appeared to have inoculated themselves against such allegations earlier this year. Montana’s Steve Daines and Colorado’s Cory Gardner worked with President Donald Trump to finalize sweeping conservation legislation that was years in the making. But Democrats Steve Bullock in Montana and John Hickenlooper in Colorado haven’t backed down, alleging in debates and a flood of advertisements that the Republicans converted to conservation when the election loomed.