EPA crews wrap cleanup of tainted site near Gary airport

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finished cleaning up contamination in northwest Indiana near Gary’s airport that stemmed from a 1977 fire at a former hazardous waste recycling operation. The federal agency’s completion of the cleanup of the Midco II Superfund Site near the Gary/Chicago International Airport paves the way for the airport’s potential reuse of the land. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the site was added to EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List in 1986 to address contamination left by the 1977 fire. The site included a 7-acre disposal area with contaminated groundwater and about 4 acres of tainted sediment and groundwater.