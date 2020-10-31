Fire marshal: Use time change to check alarms, batteries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state fire marshal wants Illinoisans to use the end of daylight saving time this weekend as a reminder to check their smoke alarms. Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says he recommends testing smoke alarms once a month, but the time change is a good time to test, inspect and replace expired smoke alarms. He says it’s also a good chance to replace the batteries in alarms. In 2019, Illinois authorities reported 91 people died as a result of fires at home.