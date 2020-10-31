Hannibal businesses, attractions hope crowds return after mixed year due to COVID-19

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- No river boats and very few festivals defined the 2020 tourism season in Hannibal, but business owners and local attractions still managed to stay afloat as COVID-19 threatened to sink them.

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum Executive Director James Lundgren said this tourism season they've seen about half of the customers they normally do.

Both museum staff and business owners said they're glad to have any business right now as they hope things will get back to normal soon.

Charlie & Tru boutique owner Madison Liter said as they're coming up on their first month in their storefront on Main Street, things actually have been good despite COVID-19.

"This has been really good actually. The only issues that I've had is maybe with shipping and getting stuff in," Liter said.

Despite not seeing festival or event crowds as of yet, she said people have come out to shop.

"The local community has been great," Liter said.

Lundgren said they're grateful they had a better year than many attractions around the country.

"The downside, of course, our numbers were down considerably over the same period last year," Lundgren said.

Because of that, Lundgren said they did have to cut advertising budgets.

"We tightened our belts a little bit," Lundgren said.

As he plans for normal levels next year, Lundgren said right now they're finding new ways to address problems like COVID-19 and flooding.

"We are very dependent upon our attendance figures, the ticket sales and store purchases amount for a very large percentage of our annual budget. We're trying to change the metrics there a little bit," Lundgren said.

But both Liter and Lundgren said they're hoping for big crowds come next year.

"Maybe next summer for sure, what the tourist season. And then, I'm looking also for to the holiday season, just because I think a lot of people this year, especially, they will be shopping small," Liter said.

She said she thinks Hannibal might benefit from the COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois. She said it could mean more people will cross the river to shop or dine in area.

Lundgren said they have already taken advantage of CARES Act funds, and have been asking their members and the community for support.