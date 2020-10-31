In Peru’s Cuzco, pandemic devastates tourism and economy

CUZCO, Peru (AP) — Efraín Valles guided world leaders, pop stars and a princess on exclusive tours through the land of the Incas. He now makes ice cream to survive amid the pandemic. Valles, once one of the most sought-after tour guides in Cuzco high in Peru’s Andes mountains, is one of the many Peruvians devastated by the novel coronavirus and measures imposed to fight its spread. Cuzco, which lives almost entirely from international tourism, is suffering the worst crisis in its recent history. More than 226,000 residents who make crafts or work as waiters, farmers, hotel staff and taxi drivers, have been plunged into an economic abyss.