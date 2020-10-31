Jets sign K Castillo from practice squad; S McDougald on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless New York Jets for the second straight game. The 29-year-old Castillo was signed from the practice squad among several roster moves by the team Saturday. Sam Ficken is out with an injured right groin. Castillo made a 29-yard field goal and an extra point in his NFL debut last Sunday against Buffalo. New York also placed safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve, activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from IR and elevated linebacker Bryce Hager and wide receiver Jaleel Scott from the practice squad. Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark was downgraded to out with an illness.