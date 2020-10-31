Local restaurants prepare for new COVID-19 restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Restaurants across West Central Illinois spent Saturday preparing for the new COVID-19 mitigation strategies set to go into place on Sunday.

Announced on Thursday, the new rules for restaurants include a required 11:00 p.m. closing time, no indoor service, no standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting, required reservations and no seating of multiple parties at one table.

Staff at Cassano's in Quincy said they're taking COVID-19 seriously, sanitizing the restaurant every thirty minutes to help reduce the spread.

Co-owner and general manager Michael Armitage said with the numbers as high as they are, closing his dining room is the right thing to do.

"The governor has people that are more qualified to make these decisions than what I would be as a pizza-maker," he said. "So I'm going to trust his decision on the matter. If he thinks we need to shut down then I think that's the right thing to do and we'll follow the guideline."

Waitress Ava Courtois is 25 weeks pregnant. She said she's grateful restaurant management cares about her safety.

"For everybody’s safety and for him to shut it down again it gives me hope that some other places will follow the guidelines as well and maybe we can all get the rates down," she said.

Armitage said a positive attitude is going to get them through this.

"As a business owner, you should realize there are going to be challenges that come around. We just face them head-on, we come up with solutions that we think would work," he said. "It might not benefit everybody, everyone might not be happy with it but, we're just trying to do our part for the community."

Courtois said it's about everyone doing their part.

"Just be respectful to people, and if they want you to wear a mask, just wear it," she said.

The new mitigation measures also have strict rules for bars, gyms, meetings, social events and gatherings.