Macomb seeing compliance after introducing its own COVID-19 mitigations for bars, restaurants

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Macomb is continuing its preemptive strike when it comes to COVID-19 rollbacks.

Macomb is part of region 4 and has not had to rollback like other regions across Illinois recently.

City leaders and business owners told WGEM on Friday that they want to keep it that way.

It's the fear of the unknown that's keeping the owner of Magnolia's Restaurant and Bar in Macomb alert and mindful.

"We really just need to stay open," Lisa Ward said.

Ward said keeping steady foot traffic has been tough during the pandemic as restaurants face a number of mitigations.

While tough, Ward said she understands.

"We have to do what we have to do," Ward said. "We have to end this virus."

Ward is referring to two new orders put back in place by Macomb Mayor Mike Inman.

One order states that restaurants and bars should only serve people who are seated.

"It's to limit congregating, small groups getting together, close in, not protecting and hopefully mitigating the spread," Inman said.

The other order focuses on student housing near the WIU campus. Inman says all houses parties are not to exceed 12 people.

"We're hoping that we can reduce our positivity rating," Inman said. "We're just on the cusp of of getting those additional state mandated mitigations, which are in many ways, much worse than what we're asking."

Back at Magnolia's, Ward said she's getting creative with her outdoor dining service as she prepares for the worst.

"BYOB is in affect," War said. "It's been in affect for about a month, which is bring your own blanket. I've got heaters. We're hoping to take this as far as we can."

As Inman said, it's one last push for businesses and customers to stop the spread before the state takes over.

"We're just asking them to hang in there and continue to do it as we get ready to approach the holidays," Inman said.

"I'm just not sure that this is going to save us," Ward said.

Inman said these mitigations will be in place for the next 30 days.

Inman said ever since they introduced these mitigations for the first time in October, they have not had issues with businesses not complying.