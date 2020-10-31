Missouri, Florida scuffle on field at halftime in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Missouri and Florida got into a benches-clearing scuffle at halftime that included several players throwing punches. Coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Dan Mullen got in the middle of it, too. Florida’s Mullen had to be pulled away several times and was so irate by the end of the exchange that he came back out of the tunnel for a rousing curtain call. It all started when Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask after he released a Hail Mary at the end of the second quarter.