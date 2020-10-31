Nearly 3,000 more COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is reporting nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, along with a positivity rate that remains alarmingly high. The dashboard for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday shows 183,186 COVID-19 cases, a rise of 2,986 from Friday. The death toll for the pandemic has reached 3,024. Missouri recorded the seventh most coronavirus deaths in the nation over the past seven days. Missouri’s positivity rate of 13.9% is nearly triple the benchmark set by the World Health Organization for reopening. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June without statewide mask or social distancing requirements. Several jurisdictions have implemented their own laws.