North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, arrests

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A rally to promote voting in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests. News outlets report that multiple people were arrested Saturday outside Alamance County’s courthouse and police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Alamance County sheriff’s deputies began dismantling a sound system and telling the crowd to disperse as people were giving speeches. North Carolina is a key battleground President Donald Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.