One dead, one injured after Ralls County crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Missouri woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in Ralls County, Missouri, early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway patrol crash report, 24-year-old Center resident Logan Fowler was driving southbound on Route F with 34-year-old Center resident Ashley Myers around 2:20 a.m..

Troopers said the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Ralls County coroner Robert Van Winkel pronounced Myers dead at the scene around 4:25 a.m..

Fowler was flown to University Medical Center in Columbia with moderate injuries.

Troopers said neither were wearing safety devices.