Parson visits Hannibal ahead of election

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Missouri governor Mike Parson stopped in Hannibal on Saturday to whip up Republican support in the days before the general election.

Joined by other statewide Republicans, Parson addressed a crowd at a rally outside Becky Thatcher's Ice Cream Shop.

It was the last of 33 stops Parson is making on his statewide bus tour before Tuesday's election.

Parson said the goal of his tour was to rally behind Missouri Republicans on the statewide ticket.

He said the state has been through a lot in the past year and said experience is what will matter most when it comes to who will occupy the Governor's Mansion.

"Experience does matter with all of the things we've had to go through, whether it's the pandemic, or there's floods or the droughts," Parson said. "I believe in the Christian values so strong, I believe in hard work and I believe those are the values of most Missourians and right now we just need to take a very balanced approach."

Parson is facing current state treasurer Nicole Galloway, the lone Democrat elected to a state office.

The latest polls show Parson leading Galloway.