Seoul2Soul Opens Despite Upcoming COVID-19 Restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A new Korean bistro in downtown Quincy opened its doors for the first time Friday right before renewed COVID-19 restrictions are set to start.

Seoul2Soul Bistro owner and chef Shawn Foehring said he held the grand opening with a plan in mind.

“This whole place is built to invite you to my home," Foehring said.

Foehring said as they start offering noodles, dumplings, and Korean bbq all made from scratch to the Quincy area, he's ready for what the pandemic will bring.

“It’s always kind of a challenging era to go into anyway or facet to go into," Foehring said. "So basically, what we choose to do is to just concentrate on our food, concentrate on giving good food and drink to people."

Sous-Chef Shelby Tharp said this weekend will be crucial.

“This weekend is huge for us. We’ve always been really excited about our grand opening. We’ve been amped about it, especially as it gets closer and closer," Tharp said. "Everyone who’s working here has been more and more excited about it. So, aside from just kind of giving everyone the intro as to what this place will be, and hoping as many people can come in and see it while they still can."

With all the uncertainty, Foehring said he’ll continue to focus on what he knows.

“To me, I know food and beverage and that’s all I know. So that’s all I’m ever concerned with," Foehring said.

Foehring said they will offer indoor dining on Saturday and then switch to curbside pick-up after the Illinois region 3 COVID-19 mitigation measures go into effect on Sunday.