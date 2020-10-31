Shutdown in Kashmir protests India’s new land laws

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Shops and businesses have shut in several parts of Kashmir to denounce new laws by India that allow its nationals to buy land in the disputed region. Government forces in riot gear patrolled streets in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar in anticipation of anti-India protests. Public transport also stayed off the roads. Kashmir’s main separatist grouping called the strike to protest new land laws that India enacted on Tuesday. Pro-India politicians from the region also have criticized the laws. The move exacerbates concerns of Kashmiris and rights groups who see such measures as a settler-colonial project to change the Muslim-majority region’s demography. Until last year, Indians were not allowed to buy property in the region.