Smith throws 5 TD passes in Central Arkansas’ 52-10 victory

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw five touchdown passes and Central Arkansas rolled over Missouri Western 52-10. Smith finished 17 of 23 for 283 yards passing before giving way early in the third quarter. After punting on their first possession, the Bears had five touchdowns and a field goal to end the first half ahead 38-7. They opened up the second half by scoring on Smith’s fifth TD pass, a 4-yarder to Austin Eldridge. Tyler Hudson and Lujan Winningham caught two TD passes each. Hudson led the receivers with 137 yards, including a 71-yard score.