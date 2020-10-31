There are still funds for small businesses

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The pandemic has impacted every business differently. That's why local officials want to remind business owners there is help, available and they can apply for aid.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this week that there is still federal funding through B.I.G grants.

GREDF President Marcel Wagner said there are local opportunities as well.

“Locally, I know about the city and the county and their $10,000 loan funds, which I think are still available. And then the United Way continues to have some smaller grants in their business programs. So, I think there's some there's still some avenues for funding," Wagner said.

For more information on the B.I.G. grant information click here.

Businesses or individuals can reach out for grant money or other resources through the Adams County Together program.