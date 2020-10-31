Three dead after Pike County pileup

PIKE COUNTY, Il. (WGEM) -- Authorities say a two-car crash claimed the lives of three Pittsfield, Illinois, residents Friday evening.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff's Department say, Randall Baughman, 64, was driving east on County Road 8 just after 5:00 p.m. His car crossed the center line, hitting George Ehrheart, 71, and Margaret Shaver, 41.

Deputies said both Baughman and Ehrheart were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pike County EMS took Shaver to Illini Memorial Hospital where she later passed away.

Deputies say it's unclear why Baughman's car crossed the center line and they continue to investigate the incident.\