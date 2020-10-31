Toney, Trask shine as No. 10 Florida tops, fights Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kadarius Toney scored three times, Kyle Trask became the first player in school history with four touchdown passes in four consecutive games and No. 10 Florida returned from a three-week layoff to handle Missouri 41-17 on Saturday night in the Swamp. The Gators’ easiest win of the season came after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Southeastern Conference to postpone two of their games. It also included a benches-clearing scuffle at halftime that involved both coaches. Several players threw punches during the melee, but just three were ejected. The conference could hand down more punishments following a review.