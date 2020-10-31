WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Oct. 31) Playoff Cross Country In Iowa, Missouri and Illinois and Hannibal Volleyball Looks To Move On In Sectionals
Illinois
Cross Country Sectionals (Final Round)
1A - Elmwood
Boy's
Team Results
West Hancock Finishes 3rd - 128
Macomb Finishes 6th - 187
Rushville Industry Finishes 12th - 270
Beardstown Finishes 15th - 417
Individual
2nd - Miles Sheppard - West Hancock - 15:02
7th - Ben La Prad - Macomb - 16:00
9th - Noah Stout -West Hancock - 16:05
10th - Stan Melkumian - Macomb - 16:13
Girl's Team Results
Macomb 12th -293
Individual
21st - Olivia Bishop - Macomb 20:15
32nd - Katelyn Dennis - Illini West 20:35
40th - Teresa Drotar - QND 20:53
3A - Sectional in Normal
Boy's
Individual Result
Fiker Rosen - 2nd Place - 15:36
Girl's Individual Results
Anna Schuering - 6th Place - 18:04
Team Total - Girl's
Quincy - 9th Place - 224
Missouri
Class 2 District 3
Boy's
Team Results
Christian - 43
Monroe City - 56
Elsberry - 64
Mark Twain - 106
Clark County - 106
Palmyra - 135
Highland - 145
Individual
4th - Kabott Harlan - Monroe City - 18:09
5th - Ethan Nelson - Clark County - 18:15:2
6th - Logan Lucas Monroe City 18:15:8
7th - Will Owen - 18:41
Girl's
Team
Clark County - 58
Palmyra - 59
Monroe City - 60
Mark Twain - 85
Highland - 108
Individual
Grace Buschling - Clark County - 19:54
Alex Sharp - Brookfield - 20:45
Emmalee Williams - Monroe City - 21:08
Iowa State Final
Girl's
Central Lee's Amanda Gilpin 38th
Boy's
Holy Trinity's Mitchell Pothitakis 105th
Missouri Volleyball
Sectionals
Parkway West 3
Hannibal 1
NAIA Women's Basketball
Culver Stockton 58
Saint Ambrose 77