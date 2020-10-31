 Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Oct. 31) Playoff Cross Country In Iowa, Missouri and Illinois and Hannibal Volleyball Looks To Move On In Sectionals

High School Sports

Illinois

Cross Country Sectionals (Final Round)

1A - Elmwood

Boy's

Team Results

West Hancock Finishes 3rd - 128

Macomb Finishes 6th - 187

Rushville Industry Finishes 12th - 270

Beardstown Finishes 15th - 417

Individual

2nd - Miles Sheppard - West Hancock - 15:02

7th - Ben La Prad - Macomb - 16:00

9th - Noah Stout -West Hancock - 16:05

10th - Stan Melkumian - Macomb - 16:13

Girl's Team Results

Macomb 12th -293

Individual

21st - Olivia Bishop - Macomb 20:15

32nd - Katelyn Dennis - Illini West 20:35

40th - Teresa Drotar - QND 20:53

3A - Sectional in Normal

Boy's

Individual Result

Fiker Rosen - 2nd Place - 15:36

Girl's Individual Results

Anna Schuering - 6th Place - 18:04

Team Total - Girl's

Quincy - 9th Place - 224

Missouri

Class 2 District 3

Boy's

Team Results

Christian - 43

Monroe City - 56

Elsberry - 64

Mark Twain - 106

Clark County - 106

Palmyra - 135

Highland - 145

Individual

4th - Kabott Harlan - Monroe City - 18:09

5th - Ethan Nelson - Clark County - 18:15:2

6th - Logan Lucas Monroe City 18:15:8

7th - Will Owen - 18:41

Girl's

Team

Clark County - 58

Palmyra - 59

Monroe City - 60

Mark Twain - 85

Highland - 108

Individual

Grace Buschling - Clark County - 19:54

Alex Sharp - Brookfield - 20:45

Emmalee Williams - Monroe City - 21:08

Iowa State Final

Girl's

Central Lee's Amanda Gilpin 38th

Boy's

Holy Trinity's Mitchell Pothitakis 105th

Missouri Volleyball

Sectionals

Parkway West 3

Hannibal 1

NAIA Women's Basketball

Culver Stockton 58

Saint Ambrose 77

Author Profile Photo

Garrett Tiehes

Sports Reporter and Weekend Sports Anchor

