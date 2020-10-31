Windy Weekend

Saturday turned out to be a very pleasant day across the Tri-States with high temperatures in the low to mid 60's and clear skies. This was thanks to some Southerly winds ahead of a cold front that helped bring milder air into the Midwest. That air flow changes direction Saturday night however as a cold front passes through. The air is fairly dry, meaning that the cold front will likely not be associated with any precipitation, but there may be some enhanced cloud cover.

During the day Sunday those clouds move out and skies will be mostly clear for the majority of the day. Despite the sunshine, brisk northwesterly winds blowing at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph will help usher in some much cooler air, keeping temperatures down in the 40's.

The push of cooler air will be short lived though, with warmer air moving in for the work week. Temperatures Monday should rise into the 50's, and then jump even higher into the upper 60's for Election Day. Temperatures remain in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees for the remainder of the week. A strong area of high pressure develops over much of the United States during the week meaning that skies will remain mostly cloud free. One exception could be Wednesday when some thicker clouds could move through the Tri-States.