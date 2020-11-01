 Skip to Content

Adams County reports new COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday as well as 38 new cases.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 80s.

The health department also announced 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New confirmed cases reported:

  • 1 male 0-9
  • 1 male 10-19
  • 4 females 10-19
  • 2 males 20s
  • 2 females 20s
  • 4 males 30s
  • 1 female 30s
  • 1 male 40s
  • 2 females 40s
  • 2 males 50s
  • 5 females 50s
  • 3 males 60s
  • 5 females 60s
  • 2 males 70s
  • 3 females 70s

The Adams County Health Department is reporting 2,259 positive cases in Adams County including 27 deaths.

Currently there are 269 active cases.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is
14.05%.

At this time there are 41 individuals hospitalized in Adams County.

The ages of those hospitalized range from 20s-90s.

Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.

