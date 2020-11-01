Adams County reports new COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday as well as 38 new cases.
Officials said the victim was a woman in her 80s.
The health department also announced 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
New confirmed cases reported:
- 1 male 0-9
- 1 male 10-19
- 4 females 10-19
- 2 males 20s
- 2 females 20s
- 4 males 30s
- 1 female 30s
- 1 male 40s
- 2 females 40s
- 2 males 50s
- 5 females 50s
- 3 males 60s
- 5 females 60s
- 2 males 70s
- 3 females 70s
The Adams County Health Department is reporting 2,259 positive cases in Adams County including 27 deaths.
Currently there are 269 active cases.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is
14.05%.
At this time there are 41 individuals hospitalized in Adams County.
The ages of those hospitalized range from 20s-90s.
Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.