Adams County reports new COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday as well as 38 new cases.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 80s.

The health department also announced 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New confirmed cases reported:

1 male 0-9

1 male 10-19

4 females 10-19

2 males 20s

2 females 20s

4 males 30s

1 female 30s

1 male 40s

2 females 40s

2 males 50s

5 females 50s

3 males 60s

5 females 60s

2 males 70s

3 females 70s

The Adams County Health Department is reporting 2,259 positive cases in Adams County including 27 deaths.

Currently there are 269 active cases.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test is

14.05%.

At this time there are 41 individuals hospitalized in Adams County.

The ages of those hospitalized range from 20s-90s.

Of those hospitalized, there are currently 9 individuals in the ICU.